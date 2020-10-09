Aleksander Pawlak: Three guilty of fatal violent attack
- Published
Three men have been convicted of murdering a Polish man who was killed in a "sustained, violent assault" at his Wakefield flat.
Aleksander Pawlak, 30, was pronounced dead at Pinderfields Road, in September 2019, Bradford Crown Court heard.
Adam Litwinowicz, 24, no fixed abode, and Michal Szymanski, 24, and Maciaj Solarz, 28, both of Southampton, were also convicted of conspiracy to rob.
The three men will be sentenced within 28 days, Judge Tom Bayliss said.
Szymanski's girlfriend Karolina Kukawska, 21, of St Denys Road, Southampton, and his brother Marceli, 20, of Mallards Road, Bursledon, Hampshire, were both cleared of charges of murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.
Mr Pawlak, 30, suffered facial fractures and other injuries in the late-night attack at his basement flat.
Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC told the jury the nature and distribution of the injuries strongly suggested he had been subjected to "a sustained, violent assault" close to the time of his death.
Mr Moulson said that all five had travelled in a Volkswagen Passat from Southampton to Wakefield that night and that a dispute over a debt between Litwinowicz and Mr Pawlak had led to the killing.
