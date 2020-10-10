BBC News

Man arrested over Kirkburton crash death

image captionThe 53-year-old who died in the crash in Kirkburton was from the local area, police said

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of killing another driver in a crash.

A white Citroen Berlingo and red Seat Ibiza collided on the B6116 Huddersfield Road in Kirkburton, Huddersfield, on Friday at about 16:00 BST.

The 53-year-old Citroen driver, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 34-year-old Seat driver remained in custody.

