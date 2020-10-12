Teenager detained over Leeds cab driver stabbing
A teenage boy has been detained for stabbing a mini-cab driver in the neck over a £3 fare.
Jason Scherer, 47, was attacked after his passengers refused to pay the fare in Leeds in January.
The teenager was sentenced to detention for four years and five months in a Youth Offender Institution at Leeds Crown Court earlier.
Mr Scherer said the knife wound was only millimetres away from the nerves for his spinal cord.
He had taken three people to Simpson Grove, Armley and despite waiving the charge one of the passengers stabbed him and they got out of the car.
Mr Scherer, a father-of-three from Farsley, has been a cab driver for 19 years.
He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was discharged two days later.
The youth, who was 17 at the time of the attack, had previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also given four years on licence once his detention has finished.
