West Yorkshire on 'high alert' under new Covid-19 rules
All five districts of West Yorkshire have been placed in the Tier Two category for new Covid-19 restrictions.
The measures mean different households will still not be able to mix indoors but can meet outdoors, as long as there are no more than six people.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new system in the House of Commons.
The county is rated as "high alert", or amber, on the traffic light system. The rating will be reviewed in 14 days.
Bars and other hospitality venues can open, but will have to close at 22:00.
Schools, universities and places of worship remain open. Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees and organised indoor sport and exercise classes can continue to take place, provided the "rule of six" is followed, the government said.
Infection rates across the county have increased over the last week, with Calderdale recording 219 cases per 100,000 people, Kirklees 212, Bradford 289, Wakefield 193 and Leeds 363.
Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake said: "None of us wants to see restrictions on life in Leeds but we are deeply concerned that if cases continue to rise as they have been this could not only mean further restrictions for the city, but it would also risk putting our local health services under increased and unsustainable pressure.
"Having a clearer system in place to manage local restrictions and contain the spread of this insidious virus can help us all work together more confidently, consistently and effectively in the weeks and months ahead."
The new restrictions come into force on Wednesday, if approved by a vote in parliament.
