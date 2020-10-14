Roy Whiting: Men who attacked Sarah Payne's killer jailed
- Published
Two convicted murderers who attacked the killer of schoolgirl Sarah Payne in Wakefield prison have each been jailed for a further seven-and-half years.
Roy Whiting was attacked by Richard Prendergast and Kevin Hyden, both aged 40, in his cell in November 2018.
Leeds Crown Court heard the men had armed themselves with makeshift weapons, including pieces of wood with screws sticking out.
Whiting, 61, who was jailed in 2001, suffered multiple puncture wounds.
'Notoriety irrelevant'
Prosecutor Jonathan Sharp told the court one of the men had called Whiting "a [expletive] nonce" as they repeatedly stabbed and punched him.
One also shouted "stab him, stab him, get him in the neck," he said.
Mr Sharp said the beating continued until officers at the high security prison arrived with batons.
Hyden later said he had "done what everyone else wanted to do", the court was told.
Passing sentence, Judge Tom Bayliss QC told them it was "a serious and sustained assault" and it mattered "not a jot" what their motivation was for attacking Whiting.
Their victim's notoriety was "irrelevant", he said.
Prendergast, from Worksop, was jailed for life in 2018 with a minimum term of 19 years for murdering a man in the town in a row over a mobile phone.
Hyden, from Telford, was jailed for life in 2015 with a minimum term of 32 years after he killed a 59-year-old woman in her flat in Wellington, Shropshire, and stole her bank cards.
Both men, who admitted charges of grievous bodily harm with intent earlier this week, were told today's sentences would be added to their minimum terms.
Eight-year-old Sarah Payne, who lived in Hersham, Surrey, was snatched and killed by convicted paedophile Roy Whiting in West Sussex in 2000.
He was jailed in 2001 and was told he must serve a minimum of 40 years.
In July 2011, Whiting was stabbed in the eyes at Wakefield jail by fellow inmate, convicted murderer Gary Vinter.
He was also attacked in 2002 with a razor blade by Rickie Tregaskis.