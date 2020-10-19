Leeds anti-lockdown protest: Police officer punched
- Published
A police officer was punched while trying to arrest a protester at an anti-lockdown event in Leeds.
About 200 people took part in the protest in Millennium Square on Sunday, including anti-vaccination groups and far-right activists.
West Yorkshire Police said no social distancing measures were in place and the event was not Covid-secure.
Trouble flared when organisers refused to accept fixed penalty notices, the force said.
It confirmed an officer was punched and incapacitant spray was used.
Three people were arrested under public health legislation and later released on bail.
Onlooker Danny Shaw, of student publication The Tab, said the protestors were "aggressive and hostile" towards the police.
"The organisers made no attempt to make the event Covid-secure and as such the protest was in breach of public health regulations," a police spokeswoman said.
"The organisers refused to ensure any social distancing was complied with and as such officers attempted to issue fixed penalty notices to three individuals who refused to give details and as a result were arrested under public health legislation."
She added: "Some of the protestors attempted to obstruct the arrest and an officer was punched which resulted in incapacitant spray being used."
