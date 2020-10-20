Covid-19: Leeds Bradford Airport to cut more than 100 jobs
- Published
Leeds Bradford Airport is to cut more than 100 jobs as the coronavirus crisis continues to affect the aviation industry.
The airport has begun consulting with 158 colleagues with a view to making 107 roles redundant.
It said it was "deeply saddened" to have to take the decision but had done so to "safeguard the business".
In July, the airport announced another 100 staff on seasonal and temporary contracts would lose their jobs.
A spokeswoman said: "Like most businesses, we are operating in extraordinary circumstances and this has led to some difficult decisions.
"The long-term prognosis for aviation is very different to the short-term constraints our business faces and we regrettably must act to safeguard the business."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.