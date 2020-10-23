Bradford gym owner to pay £10k for Covid lockdown breaches
The owner of a gym which breached Covid restrictions by continuing to operate during lockdown has been ordered to pay more than £10,000.
Council officers found more than 20 people at Lifestyle Gym, in Kyme Mills, Bradford, during inspections to check it was complying with the rules.
Gym owner Tahier Hussain Shah admitted eight breaches of Covid-19 legislation and three charges of obstruction.
The council said he had shown a "blatant disregard for legislation".
The authority said a legal prohibition notice for the gym to close had been issued following a number of complaints and recorded breaches.
These occurred during the initial lockdown period, from March, and when new local restrictions were brought in on 31 July.
A council spokesman said Shah "clearly understood the requirement to close and had received advice and guidance from our environmental health team".
However, "he continued to allow members of the public into the gym with blatant disregard for the legislation and the serious risk posed by the spread of Covid-19".
Bradford magistrates fined Shah £666 for each of the 11 offences, and he was ordered to pay costs of £3,000 and a £190 victim surcharge - a total of £10,516.
