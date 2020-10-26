Covid: Seven deaths at Huddersfield care home
Seven residents have died following an outbreak of Covid-19 at a care home in Huddersfield.
A total of 24 residents recently tested positive for the virus at the Bupa-run Cleveland House in Edgerton.
Bosses said 20 members of staff were also affected and "have immediately isolated away from the home".
It said the majority of residents testing positive "do not have symptoms", and are receiving dedicated care in line with official guidance.
Bupa's regional director, Jane Madden, said: "Very sadly, some residents have passed away including those who had underlying health conditions or were receiving end-of-life care prior to their diagnosis.
"Our thoughts are with their families," she said.
"Our residents are an extended family, so this is an exceptionally difficult time for everyone at the home."
Rachel Spencer-Henshall, director of public health at Kirklees Council, said: "We take all outbreaks incredibly seriously, and together with the care home and Public Health England we're doing all we can to make sure people are safe.
"The safety of residents comes before anything else, particularly those who are vulnerable and rely on support," she said.
She urged everyone to be vigilant and follow social distancing rules, adding: "This highlights the threat this virus carries."
"You might not know you are carrying the virus, but it could be fatal for someone you come into contact with," she said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Bupa has confirmed the home is now closed to admissions, including from hospitals.
