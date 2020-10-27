Sir Geoffrey Boycott's 100th century cricket bat auctioned
More than 130 items from Sir Geoffrey Boycott, including the bat he used to score his 100th first-class century in 1977, are being sold in an online auction.
The lots follow the career of the Yorkshire and England batsman and include a scorebook from his debut for Ackworth in West Yorkshire, aged 13.
Christie's said the famous bat carries an estimate of between £30,000-£50,000.
The auction also includes bats signed by Ian Botham and David Gower.
The sale, described by Christie's as "one of the last great collections of cricketing memorabilia left in private hands", is due to run until 16 November.
Sir Geoffrey's personal collection is estimated to achieve between £155,000-£243,000 by the auctioneers.
Sir Geoffrey reached his 100th first-class century on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia in August 1977 in front of his home crowd in Leeds.
After a self-imposed three year-absence from Test cricket, the dramatic return saw him reach a total of 191 during the innings and helped England retain the Ashes.
In all he scored 8,114 runs in 108 Tests during a career that spanned from 1962 to 1986.
The sale also includes a stump from the third Ashes Test in 1981, also at Headingley, where England earned a dramatic victory over Australia after match-winning performances from Ian Botham and Bob Willis.
Also featured are West Indian caps worn by test match greats Vivian Richards and Clive Lloyd.
Dominic Thurlow-Wood, of Christie's, praised the collection's "variety and global appeal".
"Each object tells a story and brings to life a unique moment in the almanac of cricketing history," he added.
