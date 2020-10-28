Man denies 2001 Bradford taxi driver shooting murder
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a taxi driver 19 years ago.
Mohammed Basharat, 33, was shot twice in the head at the office of Little Horton Taxis, in Park Lane, Bradford, in October 2001.
Ricardo Linton, 45, appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video-link earlier to deny murdering the father of four.
Mr Linton, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody following the hearing and is due to stand trial at the same court on 21 June.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.