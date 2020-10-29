Todmorden's flood defences: Strengthening work under way
Emergency work to shore up Todmorden's flood defences is being carried out to protect the town as heavy rain is forecast.
Work to strengthen a wall that was damaged by flooding during Storm Ciara in February started on Wednesday, said the Environment Agency (EA).
The wall is structurally part of of the West Yorkshire town's market hall.
Concrete blocks will be temporarily placed against the flood wall next week to strengthen winter defences.
There is a Met Office Yellow Warning in place for Todmorden meaning homes and businesses could be flooded, floodwater and delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.
Two named storms, Ciara and Dennis, helped push February to the top of the records as the wettest ever in the UK.
Communities in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Todmorden and other areas were also badly hit by floodwaters in 2015 that wrecked thousands of properties and caused an estimated £150m in damage.
Flash flooding also left parts of Todmorden under water in 2013.
The EA said measures were being taken to make sure the town is better protected for heavy rain expected to fall in Calderdale.
Jo Arnold, of the EA, said: "We need to make sure that the flood defences that protect Todmorden are as robust as possible."
The work is due to take about two weeks to complete, added Ms Arnold.
Environment Agency officers are to carry out regular safety inspections of the wall, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
