Covid-19: 'No stand-off' on West Yorkshire tier 3 talks
- Published
A West Yorkshire council leader has denied the region is in deadlock with the government about entering the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions.
Long-running talks continue between central and local leaders amid rising hospital admissions.
Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe previously said ministers seemed "unflinching in their resolve" in moving the area to tier three.
But she told the BBC's Today programme she "wouldn't call it a stand-off".
The talks have been taking place as hospitals in West Yorkshire announced the cancellation of some routine operations and numbers of Covid-19 patients on wards reached levels higher than in the first peak.
Ms Hinchcliffe, who is also chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: "We need to make sure businesses, jobs and people who are in poverty are protected.
"There's double damage on things like mental health, youth unemployment has doubled, and we need to give people hope that there's a way through this."
She said she had been told by ministers there was "no prospect of a national lockdown", with the government continuing with its local tier approach.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
In a statement on Wednesday, Ms Hinchcliffe said it was unclear what support would be offered to businesses in the event of a move to the higher tier but the government had told council leaders it would be a "template package" with no room for negotiation.
She said: "It is clear from our conversations so far that government are unflinching in their resolve to put Bradford and West Yorkshire into tier three."
On Tuesday, a statement by a cross-party group of MPs and councillors in Kirklees said entering stricter measures would have a "devastating effect".
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick also told Today on Thursday: "We're having discussions later today with Leeds and West Yorkshire where there's also a concerning rise in the number of cases and pressure on the local NHS."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.