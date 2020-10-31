Leeds station to close for weekend engineering works
Services at Leeds railway station are to be disrupted by work to create its first new platform for 20 years.
Some platforms will be closed and the whole station - the UK's third-busiest outside London - is to shut just before midnight on Saturday into Sunday morning, according to Network Rail.
Passengers need to check before travelling over the weekend.
Platform Zero, a £161m project due to complete at the end of the year, will let more trains use the station.
The station is expected to partially reopen just before midday on Sunday, said Network Rail.
Train services will be affected and rail replacement bus services will be operating.
Matt Rice, of Network Rail, said: "Platform Zero will create more space for trains, more seats for passengers and bring more reliable journeys thanks to the improved track layout."
The "vital weekend work" could only be done by limiting the trains to use the station, he added.
Leeds station serves nearly 30 million passengers in a normal year.
The station has 17 platforms, the largest number in England outside London, according to Network Rail.
