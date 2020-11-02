Father jailed over son's death in M62 'race'
A man who caused the death of his son after racing with another driver at more than 100mph has been jailed for four-and-a-half-years.
Israr Muhammed, 41, from Batley, West Yorkshire, hit a tree after crashing off the M62 in East Yorkshire when a tyre blew out.
His three-year-old son, Say Han Ali, died and his daughter and wife suffered "life-changing" injuries.
Adam Molloy, the other driver, was also jailed for four-and-a-half-years.
The pair were found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial last month.
Muhammed was also convicted of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.
Humberside Police said Molloy, 29, from Normanton, West Yorkshire, failed to stop after the crash and was later traced and arrested.
'Driving like idiots'
He was also found guilty of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Passing sentence at Hull Crown Court, Judge David Tremberg said Muhammed was driving "in an erratic and unsafe manner" for many miles before the accident, failing to give way at a roundabout and weaving in and out of traffic.
"Expert assessment of the footage reveals that each of you was travelling in excess of 100mph and there were roughly 10 metres between your cars as you sped along," he said.
"Other drivers formed the impression that you were racing and driving like idiots."
Sgt Rob Mazingham said officers carried out an "extensive and exhaustive investigation" into the crash near Goole on 1 July 2018.
"The car that Israr Muhammed was driving was not roadworthy, its rear tyre was 16 years old and defective and the resulting blow-out caused the series of events that led to the death of his three-year-old son and the serious, life changing injuries of his wife and second child," the officer said.
