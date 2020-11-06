Police name men killed in Bingley industrial incident
- Published
Two men who died following an industrial incident in West Yorkshire have been named by police.
Emergency services were called to Castlefield industrial estate, Bingley, at about 15:30 GMT on 29 October.
Daron Pickstock, 43, from Chorley, Lancashire, was pronounced dead at the scene. 58-year-old Lee Horton, from Ilkley, died in hospital on Friday.
One man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.
West Yorkshire Police said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed and were investigating the circumstances of the men's deaths.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.