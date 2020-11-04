Covid-19 restrictions: Wakefield gym owner vows to stay open
- Published
The owners of a gym say they will defy lockdown regulations starting on Thursday and remain open.
A-Star Fitness and Muscle, in Wakefield, is set to defy the government to protect the mental health of its members, its co-owner said.
Gyms are businesses that have to close under the new regulations.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Those who do not engage and knowingly break the rules and endanger lives should expect to face enforcement and prosecution."
The new tougher national measures come into effect on Thursday until 2 December.
Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly and the "single most important action we can all take" is to stay at home, according to the government website.
People who ignore the restrictions can face fines of up to £10,000.
Joe Davies, one of the gym's co-owners, said the opening was not motivated by money and it would not be taking on any new members.
The gym was also offering members the option to freeze membership, he said.
"We are expecting some sort of fines to come our way which we are willing to take for our members.
"I don't think it is a risky thing to do with regard to our members' health, both physical and mental", the co-owner said.
'Sensible and proportionate'
The gym could "easily make it through" if it closed but that was not the option it would take, added Mr Davies.
Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman said West Yorkshire Police would "ensure people are following the revised regulations".
"We will engage with the public in a sensible, proportionate and fair way, to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the regulations and do the right thing.
"Those who do not engage and knowingly break the rules and endanger lives should expect to face enforcement and prosecution", he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.