Woman, 86, killed by reversing car in Halifax
An 86-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a reversing car and became trapped underneath it.
The woman was on Burlington Street in Halifax when she was hit by the Volvo XC90 shortly before 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police said the woman suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the incident or the vehicle and driver before the incident.
