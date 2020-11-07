Leeds anti-freeze attack in Lidl car park: Man charged
A man has been charged over an attack in which a woman and a two-year-old boy had anti-freeze thrown over them in a supermarket car park.
The woman and toddler were attacked in Lidl car park in Gipton, Leeds, in June 2019.
Micah Leon Manners, 36, of Jackie Smart Court, Chapeltown, has been charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
