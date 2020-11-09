Rob Burrow: Racehorse named after rugby star to raise money for MND research
- Published
A racehorse has been named after a former rugby league star with motor neurone disease (MND) as part of a fundraising campaign.
Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND last year, two years after retiring from Leeds Rhinos.
The horse, named Burrow Seven, is being trained at stables in North Yorkshire and it is hoped he will start his racing career at Cheltenham next year.
Any winnings will be donated to the MND Association charity to fund research.
Additional money will be raised by a racing club which people can join for £59. The club will support Burrow Seven's costs and any profits from the club will also go to the charity.
Mr Burrow and his family met the three-year-old gelding last week at his stables near Leyburn. He described Burrow Seven as "very big and handsome".
"My granddad loved horses and used to enjoy a flutter," he said.
"If he knew I had a thoroughbred race horse named after me he would be thrilled."
The horse is named after his squad number and his jockey will wear racing silks in the Leeds Rhino colours of blue and yellow.
Mr Burrow, 38, won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 16 years with the Super League side. He was also called up for the Great Britain squad in 2007.
He retired in 2017 and since his MND diagnose last year has lost his voice and now uses a wheelchair.
According to the MND Association, the disease is life-shortening and progresses rapidly, affecting the brain and spinal cord. There is currently no cure.
The charity said there are around 5,000 people with MND in the UK.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.