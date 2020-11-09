Bradford man posed as taxi driver to lure woman into car
- Published
A rapist who posed as a taxi driver to lure a woman into his car on Christmas Eve has been jailed for five years.
Sajaket Khan, 32, picked the woman up in Bradford before driving to a nature reserve, but she was able to push him away and record his car registration.
Khan was on licence at the time, having been jailed in 2013 for raping a woman while also posing as a cab driver.
Khan, of Allison Lane, Bradford, pleaded guilty to kidnap and breaching a sexual offences prevention order.
Prosecutor Rebecca Young told Bradford Crown Court the woman believed Khan was a taxi driver when she got into his car outside a nightclub in Sackville Street.
She said Khan then drove her to a secluded no-through road near to a nature reserve and got her out of the car in an attempt to take her towards an alleyway.
However, the woman pushed Khan away and he drove off.
She said the woman took a photo of his registration number and he was arrested the next day.
Khan told police he had not intended to assault the woman, but Judge Richard Mansell QC said he believed he had been "lying in wait" and planned to assault the victim.
"I'm satisfied that had she not challenged you in the way she did you would have taken her down that ginnel [alleyway] and committed a sexual offence against her - either a rape or a serious sexual assault," he said.
Khan for was jailed for five years on the kidnap charge and given an extended his licence period of five years.
