Halton Moor disorder: Two men and 14-year-old boy charged
Two men and a boy have been charged after three incidents of violent disorder on a Leeds estate.
Bricks, fireworks and objects were thrown at police vehicles and officers on two nights over the weekend, in Halton Moor.
In September 2019, a police crime scene investigation van was set on fire in the same area.
The men, aged 18 and 48, both from Leeds, and a 14-year-old boy, are due before the city's magistrates later.
Mark Hargreaves, 48, of Ramshead Place, is charged with violent disorder and assault on a police officer in relation to the incident in Rathmell Road on Sunday, police said.
The 14-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, is charged with three counts of assault relating to incidents on Saturday.
He is also charged with arson, two counts of criminal damage, and threats to commit criminal damage after the police van was set alight in Ullswater Crescent on 19 September 2019.
Brett Hamilton, 18, of Wykebeck Avenue, is also accused of arson and criminal damage for the same incident.
The two teenagers each face a robbery charge in relation to another incident on 19 July.
They were both arrested on suspicion of violent disorder for the disturbance on Saturday and were released under investigation.
West Yorkshire Police said its investigation into the weekend disorder was ongoing and its presence in the area would continue "to reassure residents".
