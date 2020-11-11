Bradford killer loses bid to keep 'EV11 MOB' plate and car
A convicted killer has been forced to give up his car and personalised 'EV11 MOB' registration plate after a judge confiscated the vehicle.
Tony Grant was jailed for life last year for his part in the murder of Amriz Iqbal in Bradford in 2018.
Grant, who is appealing against his conviction, wanted to save the BMW, arguing it was jointly owned.
However, Judge Richard Mansell QC upheld a deprivation order after ruling it was key to carrying out the crime.
Mr Iqbal died after he was hit by a Kia Sedona driven by Mohammed Nisar Khan, and then beaten, in October 2018.
Khan and Grant, who was a passenger in the Kia, were convicted in May 2019.
Bradford Crown Court heard Grant had driven his BMW to meet Khan and had later used it when he and Khan dumped the Kia.
When the BMW was recovered by police four days after the murder "weapons and face coverings" were still inside it.
In his ruling, Judge Mansell said: "There can be no question that the BMW was used by the defendant for the purpose of committing or facilitating the commission of an offence.
"Not only did he drive the vehicle to his co-accused's house so that he might join him in the Kia but he used the vehicle as a getaway to assist his co-accused in disposing of the Kia and probably the weapon or weapons used to beat the deceased."
He rejected defence claims that confiscation orders should only be made in uncomplicated cases and said the evidence that the BMW was jointly owned by a car dealership was virtually non-existent.
