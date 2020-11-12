Harehills: Five plead guilty over Bonfire Night disorder
Two adults and three youths have admitted violent disorder after a spate of disturbances in Leeds on Bonfire Night last year.
Several police officers were hurt as groups threw fireworks and set bins alight in the Harehills area.
Roads were also barricaded and police vehicles, buses and cars damaged.
Georgia Walker, 18, from Chapeltown, and Josh Smith, 22, from Harehills, both pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on 29 January.
The three youths, who are aged 15 and cannot be named due to their age, will be sentenced at Leeds Youth Court.
A total of 13 people have been charged in total with violent disorder over the disturbances, although some are yet to attend court.
