Bradford fire: Tyre blaze closes schools and brings travel chaos
A large fire involving thousands of scrap tyres in Bradford has caused school closures and travel disruption.
The blaze, in the East Bowling area of the city, began at about 04:30 GMT. There are no reports of any casualties.
Rail services into Bradford Interchange have been cancelled or diverted and roads in the area have been closed.
Bradford Council said Bronte Girls Academy, Rainbow Primary and Dixons City Academy would be closed on Monday following advice from the fire service.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has 15 fire engines at the scene and has told people living nearby to keep their windows closed "due to the large amount of smoke".
Train operator Northern Rail tweeted: "A large fire at a go-kart track next to the railway at Bradford Interchange is on fire. Around 8,000 tyres and railway equipment are at risk from the fire which is around 50m from the railway."
The emergency services were called to the scene at 04:27 GMT. Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had sent its Hazardous Area Response Team.
The roads closed because of the fire are: Upper Castle Street, Ripley Street, the junction of Manchester Road and Mill Lane, Spring Mill Street Junction at the junction with Palmer Street and Bolling Road.
