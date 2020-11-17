Sir Geoffrey Boycott's 100th century bat sells for over £40,000
The bat used by Sir Geoffrey Boycott to score his 100th first-class century in 1977 has sold at auction for £43,750.
It was one of over 130 items on sale, spanning the career of the Yorkshire and England batsman from his debut for Ackworth in West Yorkshire, aged 13.
In total, the auction from Sir Geoffrey's personal collection raised over £200,000 at Christie's.
Other highlights included West Indies caps worn by Viv Richards and Clive Lloyd, and a bat signed by Ian Botham.
Commenting on the sale, Sir Geoffrey said: "I am really pleased the auction of my personal cricketing collection was so well received.
"Knowing these items have gone to people who will treasure them and enjoy them as much I have over the years is all I could have hoped for," he said.
"The fact they can now be seen in the light of day instead of being in boxes in my attic is fantastic."
Jussi Pylkkänen, Christie's Global President, added: "Whether at the crease or in the commentary box, Sir Geoffrey has entertained generations of cricket fans for many decades.
"It is fitting his historic 100th [century] bat made a record for any bat carried by an English test cricketer."
Sir Geoffrey Boycott
- Sir Geoffrey reached his 100th first-class century on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia in August 1977, in front of his home crowd in Leeds
- After a self-imposed three-year absence from Test cricket, Sir Geoffrey's dramatic return saw him reach a total of 191 during the innings, helping England retain the Ashes
- In all, he scored 8,114 runs in 108 Tests during a career spanning 1962 to 1986
