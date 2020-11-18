Boy, 12, among four held over Halton Moor disorder
A 12-year-old boy is among four people who have been arrested over violent disorder on a Leeds estate.
Bricks, fireworks and objects were thrown at police vehicles and officers earlier this month in Halton Moor.
As well as the 12-year-old, two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 21-year-old man are being held on suspicion of violent disorder.
A 14-year-old boy and two men aged 18 and 21 have already been charged in connection with the violence.
Trouble erupted on Kendal Drive and Rathmell Road on 7 and 8 November, leading to public disorder units being sent in.
Police said they were working to identify all those involved by looking at CCTV and footage from officers' body-worn cameras.
Ch Supt Damien Miller, Leeds District Commander, said: "It is important to highlight that the incidents of that weekend, while serious and significant, appear to have been down to a minority of individuals and do not reflect life in general in Halton Moor or indicate any wider tensions.
"Those who seek to unfairly label the area on the basis of these incidents are doing a real disservice to this community."