Saleem Butt: Two guilty of murdering Batley man beaten to death
- Published
Two men have been convicted of murdering a man who was tied up and beaten in his own home.
Saleem Butt died from severe head and neck injuries at his house in Batley, West Yorkshire, on 23 April.
At Leeds Crown Court, Alexander Mackay, 46, and Craig Stanton, 42, were convicted of Mr Butt's murder, which police described as "horrific".
Mackay, of School Crescent, Dewsbury, and Stanton, of Southgate, Huddersfield are due to be sentenced on 14 December.
West Yorkshire Police said Mr Butt was described as "a kind-hearted, well-liked and well-known" member of the community.
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson previously said: "Police found Saleem tied and severely beaten in what was clearly an horrific sustained attack.
"It is very hard to comprehend why someone would attack Mr Butt, let alone inflict the level of violence he suffered."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.