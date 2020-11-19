Nathaniel Suggitt: Man jailed for murdering 90-year-old neighbour
A man who stabbed his 90-year-old neighbour to death before stealing his belongings has been jailed for life.
Nathaniel Suggitt was killed at his flat in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, in October 2019.
He was found lying on the living room floor with his trouser pockets turned out, and items had been taken from the property.
Glyndwr Wayman, 50, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to a minimum term of 30 years.
A post-mortem examination showed Mr Suggitt, who was known locally as Terry, died from multiple stab wounds in the attack at his flat in Love Lane Terrace on 5 October.
Det Ch Insp Heather Whoriskey, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Nathaniel Suggitt was brutally murdered in his home by a neighbour he thought he could trust.
"Wayman broke that trust and killed Mr Suggitt, stealing personal items from him."
She added: "I hope today's sentence gives Mr Suggitt's family and friends some comfort and closure in what has been a difficult year for them."
Judge Simon Phillips QC also sentenced Wayman to 10 years in prison, to run concurrently, for robbing a 60-year-old woman a few weeks before Mr Suggitt's murder.
