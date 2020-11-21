Covid: 'Mickey Mouse' on Pontefract pub's test and trace records
Mickey Mouse was among the names found on incomplete test and trace records at a pub accused of Covid breaches, police have said.
The name of the cartoon character was given by a customer at the The Red Lion in Pontefract, officers said.
The pub could lose its licence after several "serious incidents" this year before and after the first lockdown.
Owner the EI Group said it was working with authorities to "reach a mutually agreeable outcome".
West Yorkshire Police claim The Red Lion's then management repeatedly flouted rules introduced after pubs were allowed to reopen on 4 July, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report to Wakefield Council by licensing officer PC Toby Warden said the authorities visited the pub for the third time in a week on 10 July and "found numerous issues where the premises didn't comply with the guidance given".
'Mistakes made'
The report highlighted one of the main issues was the control of track and trace information.
It said: "There was no evidence of this being filled in on the opening night, other pages with no dates and one particular name of note on the register was "Mickey Mouse", showing that nothing had been put into place to control this book or the data inside."
Officers returned to the venue the following night but found again "guidelines were not being applied".
PC Warden also highlighted a series of incidents which he said had not been reported to police, but were subsequently picked by CCTV.
These included a fight between and man and woman, which ended up with a pool table being overturned.
A council hearing on 15 December will decide whether the pub is stripped of its licence.
In a letter published alongside the report, the EI Group's solicitors said the firm had "no operational responsibility for the premises".
It added: "It is clear however that mistakes were made and some of the incidents seen by the police on the CCTV should have been reported to them."