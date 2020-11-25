Covid-19: Bradford boy, 10, becomes one of youngest Covid-19 victims
Published
The parents of a 10-year-old boy who died after contracting Covid-19 have spoken of their "indescribable" pain.
Fehzan Jamil, from Bradford, had a number of underlying health issues and is believed to be one of the youngest victims of the pandemic in the UK.
His mother and father, Tayyaba and Mohammed Jamil, said: "There were four of us, now there are only three. The pain is indescribable."
Fehzan, who was described as a "brave fighter", was laid to rest on Monday.
Speaking to Channel 4 News on Tuesday, his mother said: "I just can't describe our loss. Everything feels empty now."
Fehzan had been treated by staff at Bradford Royal Infirmary for several years due to a number of health issues, including epilepsy.
His family had tried to shield him during the pandemic, knowing that his health issues made him vulnerable to Covid-19.
He was kept at home as much as possible, with anybody coming into the house required to wear a mask.
"We tried our best to keep him safe but somehow Covid got to him," Mr Jamil said.
Mrs Jamil paid tribute to hospital staff who had treated her son, saying: "All of the staff were very good to us. They have known Fehzan for many years now and have always looked after him.
"They let us be beside him when he died. It meant a lot."
On Tuesday, the government recorded another 608 UK deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.
This is highest figure since May 12, when 614 deaths were reported, and brings the UK total to 55,838.
