Mum with MS fundraises for Russian treatment
A woman with multiple sclerosis is attempting to raise more than £45,000 to pay for treatment in Russia.
Trish Carrahar, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, had hoped to have the therapy on the NHS, but the programme has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The mother of five hopes the HSCT treatment will help improve her debilitating illness.
Ms Carrahar, 38, said she believes the therapy is her "only chance".
"I used to be like super mum and be able to do everything," she said.
"And I can't anymore."
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord which can cause muscular weakness, chronic fatigue and balance problems among other symptoms.
According to the MS Society, more than 130,000 people in the UK have the condition.
Ms Carrahar, who works as a NHS health visitor, was diagnosed in 2019 and has a progressive form of the disease, which means her symptoms will continue to get worse.
HSCT, which stands for haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, is an intense chemotherapy treatment which aims to wipe out the immune system which is then built back up using a patient's stem cells.
Ms Carrahar said she hoped to have the treatment in the Russian hospital in January next year and was worried that any delay could result in her losing the ability to walk.
"It just means everything," she said
"It's my only chance and I just need to go. I just need to go now."
