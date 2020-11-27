Bradley Gledhill: Boy, 17, in court over Batley stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a street fight in West Yorkshire.
The teenager is accused of killing Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike, who died after the attack in Park Croft, Batley, on 21 June.
The boy, from Batley, is also charged with two counts of attempted murder.
At Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday, he was remanded to youth detention accommodation.
He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 30 November.
A total of six people have now been charged with murder during the investigation.
