Antony Gormley statue set for Dewsbury rooftop
A new sculpture by Angel of the North creator Sir Antony Gormley is to be unveiled at a West Yorkshire college.
The world-renowned artist has loaned the artwork to Kirklees College, where it will be installed on the rooftop of its new centre in Dewsbury.
The cast iron sculpture, called WORK, will be placed on top of the Pioneer Higher Skills Centre next year.
Turner Prize-winner Sir Antony said: "It is an honour for me to have a work on the skyline of this fine building."
He added: "Having spent a lot of my childhood in Yorkshire, I came to love its open moors and strong communities that coexist within an open landscape."
The Grade II-listed Pioneer House, which opened last month, was restored and refurbished at a cost of £14m.
Sir Antony's sculpture, which is made up of a network of interlocking beams, is one of a number of public artworks in the town, including Jason Thomson's rugby player and millworker figures on the corner of Halifax Road and Bradford Road.