Tcherno Ly stabbing: Murder-accused denies encouraging attack
A man accused of encouraging the murder of another man at Leeds Carnival has denied playing any part in the killing.
Beni Nami and Hussein Semusu are accused of fatally stabbing Tcherno Ly, 21, during the event on 25 August 2019.
Prosecutors say Mr Nami was "without question the knifeman" and allege Mr Semusu "encouraged" the attack in Chapeltown Road.
Mr Nami, 20, and Mr Semusu, 21, both on trial at Leeds Crown Court, deny the charge of murder.
Describing the events of that night, Mr Semusu told the court he had seen a group of about six or seven males "pushing and shoving" each other at the junction of Chapeltown Road and Button Hill.
He said one of the males, who he did not recognise, had pulled out a knife, but said he had then moved away from the incident.
A few seconds later he said he saw Mr Nami running towards him looking "panicky" and the two of them began running away from the area.
He said he did not see anybody get stabbed.
He told jurors he and Mr Nami went to the Dutch Pot cafe on Chapeltown Road where Mr Nami had told him he had been stabbed.
He said he did not ask Mr Nami about the incident as he "did not want to get involved".
Mr Semusu told the court he went home to get changed shortly afterwards as he was "scared" someone might have seen him near to the scene of the incident.
Asked why he had then returned to the area he said: "I don't know".
Mr Semusu's barrister, Mark Fenhalls QC, asked: "Had you done anything to encourage [Mr Nami] or participate in any way in the attack on Mr Ly?"
"No I did not," he replied.
Mr Nami, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, and Mr Semusu, of Grange Avenue, Chapeltown, deny charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
The trial continues.
