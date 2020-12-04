Tyrell Robinson sex offence sentence date set
Former Bradford City player Tyrell Robinson will be sentenced for child sex offences in January after his co-accused changed his plea.
Korie Berman, 21, had originally pleaded not guilty to five charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child, and was due to stand trial in April.
Robinson admitted sex offences in June, but had expected to be sentenced once Berman's trial had taken place.
Both will be sentenced on 26 January.
Robinson, 22, of South Ockendon, Essex, was sacked by Bradford City for gross misconduct after being charged.
He pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child in August 2018 and making and distributing an indecent image of a child via Snapchat.
At a virtual hearing at Bradford Crown Court, Judge Richard Mansell QC heard Berman, also from Essex, enter guilty pleas and fixed the sentence hearing for both men.
