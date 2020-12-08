Kate meets Batley phone-call pensioner during royal visit
The Duchess of Cambridge has finally met the pensioner she befriended during lockdown phone chats when she visited West Yorkshire as part of a UK tour.
Together with Prince William, Catherine came face to face with Len Gardner, 86, and his wife Shirley, 84, from Batley.
The duchess struck up a friendship with Mr Gardner, who calls her "love", via the Royal Voluntary Service.
The couple's visit was part of a UK tour to thank community and NHS workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
During their trip to Batley on Monday, the couple visited Batley Community Centre where they met volunteers who have supported elderly people throughout the pandemic.
They then went on to meet Mr Gardner who the duchess had spoken to during the first national lockdown.
After chatting on the phone earlier this year, the duchess sent Mr Gardner a pasta making machine after he shared with her his love of the food.
Speaking about their conversations, Mr Gardner said: "We talked about our children and she asked about holidays and I said Italy was my favourite place and I talked about my love of pasta.
"She asked if I owned a pasta machine and I said: 'No, love' - I used that real Yorkshire phrase.
"We talked about ordinary things and it was just so natural."
He added: "Four days later a brand new pasta machine arrived along with two kilos of Italian flour. We've eaten it, of course.
"Every time we have pasta now it's called royal pasta. It tastes different somehow."
The duke and duchess embarked on a three-day trip on board the royal train on Sunday, where they will make 10 stops in England, Scotland and Wales along the 1,250-mile (2,012km) journey.
