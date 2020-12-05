Illingworth explosion: Three people taken to hospital
- Published
Three people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house in West Yorkshire.
Firefighters were called to Green Lane, in Illingworth, near Halifax, shortly after 07:30 GMT.
Six nearby homes have been evacuated and fire crews are continuing to tackle "pockets of fire" at the property.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said three people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been revealed.
A spokesman said all the people in the house had been accounted for.
"Crews are dealing with any remaining pockets of fire and they are being extinguished should they appear," he said.
Firefighters were likely to be on the scene for some time and an investigation had been launched, he added.
