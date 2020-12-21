Covid: Language barrier in Bradford 'putting lives at risk'
Lives are being put at risk because people who do not speak English are struggling to understand coronavirus guidelines, a doctor says.
Dr Uzma Quereshi said many people in Bradford believed false information instead of relying on accurate sources.
A community worker said some people had caught Covid-19 as they thought the pandemic was being "exaggerated".
The government and Bradford council said guidelines had been translated into multiple languages.
Bradford, along with the rest of West Yorkshire, is currently in tier three - the second highest level of coronavirus restrictions.
The city had one of the highest infection rates in the country for a number of weeks in the autumn, with some 29,000 people testing positive since the start of the pandemic - equivalent to one in 20.
'I don't understand what tier 3 means'
Michelle Faha, a French-speaking asylum seeker from Cameroon, said when the lockdown ended on 2 December, she was unaware that Bradford was going into tier three.
"I try not to watch the news, it can be really overwhelming as I don't understand it so that's why it's hard for me to pick up what's going on," she said.
"My housemates and I are very scared. They speak a little bit of English so we try to inform each other as much as we can."
Ms Faha added: "I don't understand why Bradford is continuing to be in tier three. I don't understand what that means."
Dr Quereshi, from the Manor Medical Practice in Allerton, said many non-English speakers did not understand the severity of the virus, adding: "Even now, despite the number of deaths in Bradford, there is still a lot of misinformation out there and with the introduction of the vaccine, there's talk of distrust.
"The challenge is making sure we get the right information out in a way so that people who do not speak English understand what they can and can't do."
Salia Sadiq, a counsellor and trustee of Milan Centre in Manningham, works with women who speak very little English, and said there had been "a lot of fake news going around the community".
She said a group of Pakistani women from the city had contracted the virus after going on a shopping trip together, because they thought "people were exaggerating" about the pandemic.
"Because of the language, not being able to understand the message being conveyed, they thought everything was fine," Ms Sadiq said.
"When they came back, most of the ladies had Covid and many were seriously ill."
Analysis
By Sabbiyah Pervez, BBC Yorkshire communities reporter
With more than 120 languages spoken in Bradford, this is a city connected to the world.
Whilst a significant proportion can also speak English, many are fluent only in their native tongue.
From fear to suspicion to the increasing dissemination of fake news, those who work with communities speak of people feeling isolated, disconnected and suspicious of authorities.
While the council and community groups are working tirelessly to translate government guidelines, social media works faster.
Rumours, hearsay and ideas passed off as truth are shared by family members and are trusted because they come from a familiar face.
Many of those who speak only in their native language say they can't learn English because they have no time or they now feel it's too late, their lives have been spent in the service of others.
But in the absence of communication, there is an absence of knowledge.
Juraj Tancos, who supports non-English speaking families at St Edmund's Nursery, said many parents were getting mixed messages.
"The biggest issue is the language. They are hearing different messages from different people - neighbours, taxi drivers, schools."
He said when the nursery reopened a lot of families were scared of sending children back because they wrongly believed their children would be vaccinated without their consent.
Mr Tancos added: "Having the wrong messages and hearing different messages from neighbours around caused chaos."
Bradford Council said regardless of language, many people continued to be confused by the "frequent changes in restrictions and government advice".
A spokesperson said the authority "communicates across many different media and in many different languages to have the widest reach possible".
They added: "Our Covid response team, who are carrying out community engagement work, either on the doorstep or in shopping centres, are representative of our diverse communities and many are bi-lingual or even tri-lingual."
The government said it was committed to ensuring people received the information they needed to stay safe and guidelines had been translated into the most commonly spoken foreign languages in the UK.
