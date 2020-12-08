Former Keighley teacher cleared of sexually abusing boy
- Published
A former teacher has been found not guilty of two counts of abusing a young boy more than a decade ago.
Stephen Loryman, 59, of Burnsall Mews, Silsden, West Yorkshire, denied two allegations of sexual assault on a boy under the age of 13.
The charges dated back more than a decade to between 2008 and 2010.
Mr Loryman, who had previously worked as a teacher in Keighley, was found not guilty on Monday after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.
