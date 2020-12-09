Illingworth explosion: Community fundraiser tops £5,000
- Published
A community fundraiser to help a family whose home was destroyed by an explosion has raised more than £5,000.
Onlookers described seeing people jumping from the burning building in Green Lane, Illingworth, near Halifax, on Saturday.
A man, 63, was seriously hurt while a woman, also, 63, sustained severe burns. A second woman was also injured.
Fundraisers say hundreds of people have offered support and sympathy after the blast.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said an investigation into the cause, which also involves the police, the council, Health and Safety Executive and Northern Gas Networks, was ongoing.
Noah's Ark Centre, a Halifax-based charity which has helped to coordinate fundraising, has received donations "ranging from £5 to £500".
Andrew Sykes, the charity's funding and development manager, said: "There is no property left, it has been completely destroyed, the family have lost everything.
"We don't know what their financial situation is, we don't know if they've got insurance or savings, but ultimately it's Christmas and people want to give."
Mr Sykes, who lives half a mile away from Green Lane and heard the explosion while out running, added: "Very often it's the people you least expect who give the most.
"We're taking the good will from people and we'll give it to the family, they can decide what to do with it - if they need it to refurnish their new property, then that's brilliant."
