Wetherby solicitor struck off over client cash transfers
A solicitor has been struck off after admitting he used money from client accounts for his own financial needs.
Edward Bromet, 51, took £47,000 out of two accounts at the firm he owned in Wetherby to pay himself, employees and creditors over four weeks in 2018.
Mr Bromet repaid the money the same year and admitted the allegations, claiming one of the transfers was the result of problems with a banking app.
He was struck off by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) in November.
A solicitors disciplinary tribunal was told that between 28 August and 24 September 2018, Mr Bromet made four transfers totalling £19,000 from Bromets Solicitors Limited's client account into the firm's office account.
He said the payments were "loans" to the firm from an account of which he was also a trustee.
Another £28,000 was transferred between 27 and 28 September of the same year but was paid back in early October.
Mr Bromet claimed there had been a "mistake", with some of the money transferred when he was in the countryside using a mobile banking app.
It was found that the main office account did not have sufficient funds to meet the payments of employees and creditors on the days of all the transfers.
The SRA panel found Mr Bromet's misconduct to be "serious".
In its judgement, the SRA said his failures were compounded by "dishonestly advising a client that his funds had been deposited into a high interest account" when they had instead been used to "meet his office overheads and his own financial needs".
The full amount was repaid between 4 and 5 December 2018 after concerns were raised by a forensic officer from the SRA that November.
In comments provided to the SRA panel, Mr Bromet said he "totally and humbly accepts the mistakes and misjudgements that he has made".
Following a virtual hearing, Mr Bromet was struck off and ordered to pay costs of £28,000.
