Tcherno Ly stabbing: Two men guilty of Leeds Carnival stab murder
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed to death at Leeds Carnival in 2019.
Beni Nami, 20, and Hussein Semusu, 21, were convicted of killing Tcherno Ly, 21, after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
Mr Ly died from a single stab wound to the chest, which cut through his stomach and two major blood vessels.
Nami, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, and Semusu, of Grange Avenue, Chapeltown, have been remanded into custody to be sentenced on Friday.
Mr Ly was attacked at about 21:50 BST on 25 August 2019 at the junction of Chapeltown Road and Button Hill while the carnival was in full swing.
The court heard Nami and Mr Ly had "history" and had been involved in a fight with each other on 10 August.
Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC told jurors: "The stabbing was quickly and forcefully achieved so Tcherno Ly died very quickly.
"He could not have survived the attack, whatever help might have been rendered to him."
The jury heard that a knife covered in Mr Ly's blood was later found at Nami's home and he had traces of Mr Ly's blood on his trousers.
Nami was also convicted of possessing an offensive weapon, while Semusu was cleared of a similar charge.
