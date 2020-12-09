Christopher Farrow: Wakefield shoe fetish killer denied parole
A man with a fetish for women's shoes who raped and murdered a woman in her own home has been denied parole.
Christopher Farrow was jailed for life in 2000 for killing Wendy Speakes in 1994.
During his trial jurors heard Farrow had put a pair of women's shoes on display during the attack as he had a footwear fetish.
The Parole Board decided Farrow was not suitable to be freed from jail or to be transferred to an open prison.
A document detailing the decision said: "The panel considered Mr Farrow needed to continue addressing problem areas and to develop appropriate skills [and] concluded that he was appropriately located in custody where outstanding levels of risk could be addressed.
"The benefits of a move to open conditions at this time were considered by the panel to be limited and to be outweighed by the remaining risks that Mr Farrow represents."
This was Farrow's second review since he became eligible to be considered for release in 2018.
Receptionist Mrs Speakes, 51, was tied up and stabbed 11 times at her home in Wakefield in March 1994.
In the days before the attack Farrow had also tried to rape a 24-year-old barmaid.
Following Mrs Speakes' death a huge police investigation was launched with DNA tests carried out on thousands of men.
Farrow was caught in 2000 after fingerprints taken from him during a 1996 drink-driving arrest matched those in an unsolved crimes database, while his DNA was linked to blood found at the crime scene.
