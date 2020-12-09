First Bus Bradford drivers to strike over 'dangerous' shifts
- Published
Bus drivers in Bradford have voted to strike early next year in a dispute over "dangerous" shifts introduced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unite union members at First West Yorkshire claim traffic and service levels are "near normal", but drivers are still working extended shifts.
The union said the firm had "refused" to restore prior shift patterns.
First West Yorkshire said shifts at the Bradford depot were "along the same lines" as those elsewhere.
The company added that the situation was still "a long way from 'near normal'".
Unite said of 350 drivers at the Bowling Back Lane depot who were entitled to vote, nearly 300 voted in favour of strike action.
Drivers were worn out and suffering "fatigue and stress", while current working patterns endanger drivers and the public, the union claimed.
Unite has urged First Bus to restore earlier working agreements.
Darren Rushworth, from the union, said: "The drivers are well aware of the trying year everybody has had and have decided to wait until after Christmas before going on strike so people are not inconvenienced."
First West Yorkshire's managing director Paul Matthews said he was "extremely disappointed" at the strike vote, and passenger numbers remained at "50% of pre-Covid levels".
"The demand to restore all pre-Covid working arrangements is simply not possible when the health crisis in the country and its impact on bus travel is far from over," he added.
"Unite's suggestion that our drivers are not fit and healthy to drive and are putting anyone's safety at risk is outrageous and irresponsible."
The company remains "committed to constructive talks to agree a way forward and avoid any industrial action", Mr Matthews said.
