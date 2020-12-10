Thirty two men charged with sex abuse of eight girls
Thirty two men have been charged with sexual offences in connection with abuse involving eight girls.
Most of the men, largely from the Kirklees area, are charged with rape offences which were allegedly committed between 1999 to 2012.
Police said the girls were aged 13 to 16 at the time with some victims being abused when they were young adults.
The alleged offences took place in parts of Kirklees, Bradford and Wakefield.
Police said the men had been charged as part of Operation Tourway, an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in parts of West Yorkshire.
They are due appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on 11 and 14 December.
