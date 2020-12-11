Tcherno Ly stabbing: Two men jailed for life for Leeds Carnival murder
A man who stabbed a rival to death with a "vicious, Rambo-style" knife has been detained for at least 18 years.
Beni Nami, 20, stabbed Tcherno Ly, 21, during the 2019 Leeds Carnival weekend.
Mr Ly died from a single stab wound to the chest, which cut through his stomach and two major blood vessels.
Nami and 21-year-old accomplice Hussein Semusu, who will spend at least 16 years in jail, were convicted of murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
Mr Ly was attacked at about 21:50 BST on 25 August 2019 at the junction of Chapeltown Road and Button Hill.
The court heard Nami and Mr Ly had "history" and had been involved in a fight with each other on 10 August.
Sentencing Nami, Mr Justice Cavanagh said: "You were the prime mover in this attack. It was your idea, and it was carried out to further your feud with Tcherno Ly.
"You were the person who brought the knife to the scene and you were the person who stabbed Mr Ly."
The court heard Mr Ly had also been armed with a knife and had stabbed Nami twice before being fatally injured.
The judge said Mr Ly was "not blameless, but he did not deserve to die".
Turning to Semusu, he said he had been there to provide "support and back-up" to Nami and said it was "not credible" to think he was unaware Nami was armed before the incident.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Ly's mother Ana Indafa said she had last seen her son alive in 2008 when he left Guinea Bissau.
She said the next time she saw him he was lying dead in a mortuary in Bradford.
"It was a great trauma," she said.
Nami, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, was also convicted of possessing an offensive weapon. Semusu, of Grange Avenue, Chapeltown, was cleared of a similar charge.
