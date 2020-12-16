Man who drove at co-workers after Christmas party jailed
- Published
A sweet factory worker who drove his car at a group of colleagues after he was punched at a Christmas party has been jailed for 30 years.
Andrew Wrigglesworth ran into six co-workers "knocking them over like bowling pins", Leeds Crown Court heard.
The 50-year-old targeted the men following a fight outside a members' club on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, on 22 December 2019.
He was found guilty of six counts of attempted murder in August.
Leeds Crown Court previously heard he mounted the pavement in his red Audi A4 before fleeing in the heavily damaged car.
A 43-year-old Cleckheaton man, who was the most seriously injured of the six victims, sustained life-changing injuries as a result of the attack.
Det Insp Andrew Cass said: "It is barely conceivable that someone would attempt to carry out such an outrageous and brutal act, especially against their own colleagues.
"His actions resulted in six men being literally mown down with one man receiving injuries which will stay with him for the rest of his life."
Wrigglesworth, of Shirley Avenue, Birstall, was also disqualified from driving for 30 years.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.