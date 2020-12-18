Drive-through grotto opens at Garforth pub
- Published
More than 1,300 children have visited a drive-through Santa's grotto set up in a pub car park.
Father Christmas has been handing out selection boxes from a veranda at the Gaping Goose in Garforth, Leeds.
The pub's socially distanced attraction has been serving a younger-than-usual clientele thanks to donations from the local community.
It opened on 9 December after publican Jo Heywood decided to do something to lift her "Covid blues".
Visitors have been asked to make a voluntary donation, with more than £1,600 raised for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance so far.
Mrs Heywood said 1,363 selection boxes had been given out so far, with families using a slip road in front of the building to collect their gifts.
She came up with the idea while watching Christmas films, and said she had been helped by "an army of friends and volunteers to make dreams happen".
"It's given us all the Christmas spirit," she said.
"You can't see the stars without darkness, even though this year's been tough, there's always some positive to get you through."
The grotto will remain open until 22 December.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.