Girl, 10, with scoliosis completes charity fundraiser
A 10-year-old with a debilitating spinal condition has completed a walk to raise money for the charity that saved her dog's life.
Maisie Proctor, from Wakefield in West Yorkshire, wanted to thank the PDSA by making the 10 mile (16km) walk.
The youngster has scoliosis, which causes curvature of the spine and leaves her in daily pain.
Her mother Leanne said the walk had been an "incredible achievement" for her daughter.
Mrs Proctor, 32, said she and her husband had found themselves out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic when Rio, the family dalmation, fell ill.
"He wasn't drinking very much, constantly straining to wee and was unusually quiet and lethargic. We knew something was badly wrong," she said.
The family turned to the PDSA, which provides free and low-cost treatment, and their hospital in Leeds, The Frederick Jennings Centre, found he had a stone blocking his urethra.
Rio underwent surgery and was then transferred to the PDSA hospital in Bradford to recover.
"We are all so incredibly grateful to the amazing PDSA vet teams for saving Rio - he means so much to all our family," Mrs Proctor continued.
The PDSA said had his condition had been left untreated it would have been life-threatening.
Mrs Proctor said it had been her daughter's idea to fundraise.
"She decided to take this on herself. She saw those long ten miles through and has raised an incredible amount to give back to PDSA for their amazing work.
"We are so proud of Maisie and her incredible achievement."
Maisie, who says she wants to be a zoologist, raised £800 for the PDSA.
